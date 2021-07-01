Operational director at the Solent NHS Trust, Sharon McCann, has been named role model of the year at the British Ex-Forces in Business Awards - which celebrates the achievements of ex-forces personnel who are now excelling in their second careers.

49-year-old Sharon, who has served overseas including in Afghanistan, started working as a navy nurse in 1994 before transitioning to the NHS four years ago as an area matron for the Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust.

Sharon McCann, Acting Operational Director at Solent NHS Trust who has been named Role Model of the Year at the Ex-Forces in Business Awards. Picture: Caroline Jenkins Photography

Since joining Solent in 2019 she has continued her work recruiting ex-service staff, holding open days during evenings and weekends, as well as liaising with universities to encourage nursing applications from the community.

Sharon said: ‘My 27 year career in the Royal Navy as a nurse really shaped me as a person and it will always run through my veins.

‘Transitioning from the armed forces into “Civvy Street” is a big deal for a veteran and it requires patience and understanding from family and work colleagues.

‘This would not be achieved without the NHS supporting, employing and valuing the vast array of skills and experiences that armed forces veterans bring to an organisation.

‘I am proud to be a nurse, an armed forces veteran and for being a member of the Solent family. Winning the role model of the year award just endorses all of this.’

Solent chief executive and former Royal Navy nurse of 16 years, Sue Harriman, added: ‘Congratulations to Sharon on this brilliant recognition.

‘Sharon is a fantastic example of how those from the armed forces have a wealth of transferable skills, qualities and personal values, seeing them become inspiring role models.

‘Sharon's work inspired NHS colleagues to work together in new and dynamic ways for the benefit of every patient. We are really proud of how our ex-service people enrich what we do at Solent and within the wider NHS.’

If you are interested in finding out more about Solent NHS Trust's military and veteran programme, email [email protected]

