Here’s what you need to know 🩺

New research has revealed the 10 most common causes of NHS staff sickness from December 2023.

5.5% of NHS staff were off sick during the period studied.

Psychiatric illnesses were identified as the leading cause, accounting for 25.6% of staff absences.

New research carried out by personal injury experts at Claims.co.uk has revealed the 10 most common causes of all NHS staff absences from December 2023.

Examining NHS data, 5.5% of staff were off sick during the period studied, with psychiatric illnesses the leading cause for employees missing work.

In response to the findings an NHS spokesperson said: "There is a range of mental health support available for staff, including access to 24/7 confidential support services, coaching, and flexible working options, but we know there is more to do to ensure everyone working in the NHS feels comfortable asking for help and receives the right support when they do.”

Adding: “That is why the NHS reviewing our mental health and treatment offer for staff, so they have the right support.”

The top 10 reasons that NHS staff are missing work. | Carl Court/Getty Images

These are the top 10 reasons why NHS staff are missing from work:

Psychiatric Illnesses

The leading cause for NHS staff absences was psychiatric illnesses, with 25.6% naming it as their reason for taking time off. Psychiatric illnesses can range from stress to anxiety or depression.

Influenza, Cold and Cough

The second leading cause for NHS staff missing work is influenza, cold and cough, with 15.3% naming it as the reason behind their absence.

Influenza, more commonly known as the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat, and sometimes the lungs. It can cause mild to severe illness and in extreme cases, can be fatal.

Working in a healthcare setting means you are regularly exposed to illness and can easily spread an infection. This means if they experience symptoms they need to take time off to prevent passing anything onto patients.

Musculoskeletal Problems

The third most common cause of staff absences at 8.2% is musculoskeletal (MSK) problems. This can range from minor injuries to long-term conditions involving the joints, bones, muscles and nerves.

According to the NHS, over 20 million people in the UK, almost a third of the population, suffer from an MSK condition, most commonly arthritis or back pain.

Gastrointestinal Problems

7.3% of absent NHS staff are affected by these issues. Gastrointestinal issues can range from mild to severe symptoms, and the most frequent signs include abdominal pain and discomfort, diarrhoea, bloating, flatulence, and constipation. Some symptoms can be caused by an intolerance or food poisoning, which can be easily treated, but it is essential to note it could be a potential sign of a digestive disease if the issue persists. These diseases could range from gastroenteritis, celiac disease, IBS and many others.

Other Unknown Causes

Unknown causes accounted for 6% of NHS staff absences.

Injury Fracture

4.5% of those who miss work is due to an injury fracture. A fracture generally takes between six and 12 weeks to heal.

Back Problems

3.9% of NHS Staff absences are caused by back problems. Back pain can be caused by many reasons, including a pulled or strained muscle and sometimes due to medical conditions such as slipped disc, sciatica or ankylosing spondylitis, which can lead to extreme discomfort.

Endocrine and Glandular problems and Genitourinary and Gynaecological Disorders

Named as the cause for 3.2% of NHS staff absences, Endocrine and Glandular problems can happen due to imbalanced hormonal levels within your endocrine system. The endocrine system affects how your heart beats, bones and tissues grow and your fertility. Problems within the endocrine system can lead to diabetes, growth disorders, thyroid disease and other hormone-related disorders, which could affect your ability to work in some cases.

Genitourinary and Gynaecological Disorders can include urinary tract infections (UTI), kidney stones and interna cystitis. Other issues can include hernias, ovarian cysts, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which may require surgery and a prolonged absence from the workplace.

Infectious Disease and Unknown Causes

Infectious disease caused 2.8% of NHS staff to be absent from work. Working in a healthcare setting means you are regularly exposed to and can easily spread an infection. This means if staff members experience symptoms they need to take time off to prevent passing anything onto patients.

Benign or Malignant Tumours and Cancer

Named as the tenth cause for staff to be off work, benign or malignant tumours and cancer accounted for 2.6%.

Benign, non-cancerous Tumours are typically harmless unless they are pressing on nearby tissues or nerves, taking up space within the brain or effecting hormone production. In this case, the tumour would need to be removed, and recovery time would take a significant amount.

Malignant Tumours, which are cancerous, and Cancer itself can be aggressive and appear anywhere within the body. They can both be fast growing and spreading and require aggressive treatment which can include either or both radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Provided the treatment is a success, it can take a long time to recover from the intensity of it once in remission.

Burns, Frostbite and Hypothermia

The least common cause of NHS staff absence is burns, frostbite and hypothermia with 0.1% of staff members listing it as their reason for being off.

The Samaritans can offer information and support for anyone affected by the content of this article. You can call their helpline on 116 123 or email [email protected] in the UK.