Eunice Forhead, 109 – possibly the oldest person in the city – said she cannot remember watching Queen Elizabeth II being crowned in 1953 but thoroughly enjoyed watching King Charles III’s ceremony on television. Eunice watched the ceremony – the third to take place in her lifetime – with her nephew Johnny Good and his wife Frances Good, and the trio enjoyed sandwiches with some Baileys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eunice, who was born in Portsea, said: ‘It’s been a wonderful show put on, you’ve got to give them credit. I’ve been in bed for a couple of days but I got up today, got dressed and I’ve been downstairs all day. I thought it was absolutely wonderful. It’s better off watching it on there than actually being in London because you wouldn’t see anything. You’d only see somebody’s head and that’s all.

Eunice Forhead, 109, enjoys the King's coronation. Eunice is pictured toasting the King's health with, 'a little drop of Bailey's.' She told the photographer, "a little drop now and again doesn't hurt." Picture: Chris Moorhouse

‘I think he’ll be a good king - he’s been well trained for it.’

Eunice said her favourite part of the coverage was seeing how happy the crowds in London were despite heavy rain which ‘didn’t stop them celebrating.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: ‘I always think there’s another day tomorrow, so don’t worry about it. Yesterday is gone so forget it, today is here so use it, tomorrow never comes so don’t worry about it.’

The Copnor centenarian also shared about a family encounter with royalty. A well known person in Portsmouth in her own right, she is also the granddaughter of Sabatino and Esther Pitassi who ran the S Pitassi ice cream parlour in Edinburgh Road in Landport. The shop was visited by King Edward VII and his wife Queen Alexandra.

Eunice Forhead, 109, enjoys the King's coronation. She is pictured with her nephew, Johnny Good, and his wife, Frances. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Eunice said: ‘It was a very hot day when royalty came to Portsmouth, so they went into my grandad’s shop in Edinburgh Road and bought an ice cream. From then on, my grandfather had the royal crest on his bags.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad