I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream | Nostalgia

Ice creams for less than a shilling. There was a time when a cornet cost 1d and a wafer 2d. This was Clarence Esplanade, Southsea before the Second World War.
Gilberts sweet shop. Evelyn and George Gilbert selling ice cream outside the shop in Eastney Road, Milton, about 1934.
The S Pitassi ice cream parlour that was owned by Eunice Forhead's grandparents in Edinburgh Road, Portsmouth. Gemma Verrecchia in 1946 in the family's North End ice cream parlour. Picture: Dahlia Verrecchia Outside Verrecchia's ice cream parlour underneath the railway bridge by the Guildhall, 1934/35. Picture: Courtesy Maria Brook