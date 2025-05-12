Residents of Waterlooville will have the opportunity to join a research programme aiming to transform the prevention, detection and treatment of a number of diseases.

Our Future Health is the UK’s largest health research programme looking into disseises such as dementia, cancer, diabetes , heart disease, asthma and stroke. It has 212 clinics across the UK with a mobile unit setting up in the car park of Morrisons on Lakesmere Road in Horndean between May 22 and May 31.

Invitations have been sent out to locals but if you have not received one you will still be able to book an appointment if you are over 18 by completing an online health questionnaire. The appointments will see volunteers have blood samples and physical measurements taken as the research looks to create one of the most detailed pictures ever of people’s health.

Dr Raghib Ali, chief executive and chief medical officer of Our Future Health, said: “We’ve already seen over 2.4 million people sign up to take part in our programme. By donating their health information, our volunteers are providing researchers with the data they need to make new discoveries about health.

“Volunteering for Our Future Health means you are part of the answer to better prevention, detection and treatment of diseases. If you’ve never done anything like this before, you’re exactly who we need to take part.”

In the future, volunteers will be given the option to receive feedback about their risk of some diseases and take part in cutting edge research studies.

Further information on Our Future Health can be be found on ourfuturehealth.org.uk.