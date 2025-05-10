BH Live Active has launched its free summer ‘PT in the Park’ sessions.

‘PT in the Park’ sessions launched on May 7 in Victoria Park in a bid to help people get involved in an outdoor community exercise initiative this summer.

The sessions, which will take place every Wednesday between 5pm and 6pm, will be led by BH Live Active instructors.

They will incorporate a warm-up, health and safety briefing, HIIT-based exercises, and a cooldown to inspire more people to stay active in one of the city’s beautiful parklands.

BH Live has launched its free 'PT in the Park' sessions which will run throughout the summer. | PCC

Carla Earle, Community Sports Manager for Portsmouth, said: “It’s great to work with Portsmouth City Council and the Victoria Park team to deliver these free group exercise sessions in the community.

“We hope this will encourage more people across the city to have a go at a new activity, discover the benefits of being regularly active, and of course enjoy the lovely setting in Victoria Park.”

All fitness levels and abilities are welcome, with alternative movements demonstrated for both advanced and beginner levels.

Sessions are free to attend with no booking required – simply turn up on the day but a suggested £2 donation (cash or electronic donation via QR code) on the day is encouraged.

The funds will be donated to BH Live’s Investing In Community Fund to contribute to the delivery of future health and wellbeing community projects across the city.

Other activities, including Stretch and Relax Yoga sessions, will also be running in Victoria Park throughout the summer, to highlight the park’s importance to the local community.

The Victoria Park summer events project is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and delivered by Portsmouth City Council.

Cllr Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure & Sport at Portsmouth City Council said: “Victoria Park is known as the 'people's park', so it is fitting that it should host these sessions, which are open to everyone looking to improve their fitness and wellbeing.

“Encouraging healthy lifestyles in our communities and promoting positive physical health is a priority for us. I'm delighted to see us coming together with our partners to offer this fantastic opportunity in the heart of the city.”

BH Live is a registered charity and social enterprise that manages and operates several leisure centres across the city in partnership with Portsmouth City Council.

Participants aged 12+ are welcome, but under-18s must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

A full list of activities and further information on park facilities can be found at victoriaparkportsmouth.org.uk.