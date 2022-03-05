Parents Joe Lockhart and Jess Vincent, from Eastney, have thanked the ‘amazing’ team at the St Mary’s Community Health Campus in Milton for ensuring the safe delivery of baby Miley Joe, who arrived three weeks early and very quickly – meaning they were unable to get to Queen Alexandra Hospital in time.

Mum-of-two Jess, 25, was washing up at home on the morning of February 15 when her waters broke.

Janine Andrade with mum Jess Vincent, baby MileyJoe, dad Joe Lockhart and Connie Cassidy. Picture: Mike Cooter (030322)

Luckily her partner Joe, who runs Lockhart Roofing and Brickwork Services, was home that day due to bad weather.

Joe, 37, told The News: ‘I was panicking. It was a lot earlier than we had expected.’

Jess said: ‘I thought we had plenty of time but 10 minutes after my waters broke the contractions became so intense.’

The pair got into Joe’s car to drive to QA only for the petrol light to come on.

Janine Andrade and Connie Cassidy get a hug from dad Joe Lockhart and mum Jess Vincent for their part in delivering baby Miley Joe. Picture: Mike Cooter (030322)

‘So we stopped at the Esso garage to get petrol,’ Joe said.

‘But I could hear Jess screaming from the car.’

At this point Jess had no choice but to push. She said: ‘I’ve never seen Joe run so fast as him coming back to the car.

‘I said: “We’re not going to make it to QA."’

Mum Jess Vincent and dad Joe Lockhart in the room where baby Miley Joe was delivered. Picture: Mike Cooter (030322)

They were close to St Mary’s hospital so Joe put on his hazard lights and drove along the wrong side of Milton Road to get to the car park.

He pulled the car up on some double yellow lines and Jess got out of the car, with the baby already crowning.

Staff at the on-site urgent treatment centre heard the commotion outside and came to Jess’ aid.

Among them was assistant practitioner Connie Cassidy who ‘sprinted’ across the car park to the campus’ maternity site in search of equipment and was sent back with two midwives in tow.

Proud parents with the staff who helped with the delivery. Pictured: Connie Cassidy, Janine Andrade, mum Jess Vincent with baby Miley Joe, dad Joe Lockhart and Sophie Everett. Picture: Mike Cooter (030322)

Connie said: ‘We sprinted back to the room and she was ready to push.

‘Jess nearly broke my hand because she was squeezing it so tight.’

Meanwhile Jess had been taken into the urgent treatment centre in a wheelchair and given a private room.

And around just 20 minutes later Miley Joe became the first ever baby to be born at the urgent treatment centre, weighing a healthy 6lb 13oz.

The whole process from Jess’ waters breaking to the delivery had taken just over one hour and the family were able to return home that afternoon.

Two week old Miley Joe Lockhart. Picture: Mike Cooter (030322)

It was an ‘emotional’ moment for all involved.

Healthcare associate Janine Andrade was on hand as a runner to supply the midwives, Nicola Jakins and Rebecca Dixon-Wright, with everything they needed.

‘It’s something I’ll never forget,’ she said.

‘I almost feel like the baby’s mother.’

Proud parents Jess and Joe returned to the centre two weeks later to personally thank everyone.

Joe said: ‘It’s amazing how the team came together to help.

‘I have no idea what we would have done without them, we would have been in a lot of trouble – there’s no way I could deliver a baby, I’m a roofer.’

Jess added: ‘Everyone who helped me was just incredible, we are so grateful.’

Miley Joe’s brother Olly Joe, eight, happened to be spending time with his grandma that day but soon met his sibling who he ‘loves.’

Jess and Joe have since taken Miley Joe to QA Hospital for light treatment after he was diagnosed with jaundice.

Mum Jess and Miley Joe Lockhart

Miley Joe Lockhart