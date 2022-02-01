Developers have put forward a bid to transform disused Tiffins and Thalis in West Street – which was previously Cafe Tusk – into a child development centre, stating it as an ‘excellent opportunity to expand and promote community healthcare in Fareham’.

According to agent Leo Architects, which has submitted the application on behalf of Haven Health Portsmouth, the building would be used to deliver community paediatric medical services, children’s therapies services and children’s community nursing.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Tiffins & Thalis in Fareham where the new medical centre could open

In a planning statement Leo Architects said: ‘The end user presently delivers these services from six different buildings in six different locations across Fareham and Gosport, and we are proposing to consolidate these into just two – principally a new central hub in West Street plus an occasional spoke clinic at Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

‘The new child development centre (CDC) will enable the delivery of all services from the same building for patient and cross service benefit.

‘Fareham is particularly chosen as a hub location given the area the contracts specifically serve. It is highly accessible for specialist consultants travelling to the area from the main hospitals in both Southampton and Portsmouth.’

If approved by Fareham Borough Council at a planning committee meeting the existing building would undergo a ‘full refurbishment’.

Leo Architects added: ‘The works include demolition of the rear staircase to form four new car parking bays (partial under-croft to meet required regulations) together with the installation of new window apertures along the Quay Street elevation.

SEE ALSO: Mandatory vaccines for NHS staff to be scrapped

‘The amendments are proposed to provide the accommodation required to service the expanding local population requirements.

‘The proposed use provides an excellent opportunity to expand and promote community healthcare in Fareham. The proposal provides a long-term active frontage within West Street, providing a central hub for community services to the patients of Fareham and Gosport.

‘Importantly it matches a prominent unit with a sustainable long-term user providing key public services. This will promote footfall to the surrounding occupiers.’

Tiffins and Thalis closed in 2019 and the site has remained unused since.

The News contacted Leo Architects on behalf of Haven Health Portsmouth for comment but they declined.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron