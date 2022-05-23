Dr Derek Sandeman, chief medical officer for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care System, said: ‘In addition to dispensing prescriptions, our local community pharmacy teams provide expert advice on how to treat common health conditions such as colds, aches and tummy troubles. They also offer advice on medication and a range of other services.

‘Pharmacists are trained to advise whether you need to see a GP, nurse or other healthcare professional if it is something more serious to ensure you get the help you need, and they can also provide health and wellbeing advice.

Lalys Pharmacy in Portsmouth

‘Visiting a pharmacist could save you a lot of time that you might spend in another health setting. Please check you will have enough of any regular medication to last over the Spring Bank Holiday and order anything you might need in plenty of time.’

To find out the details of the pharmacies which will be open on the spring bank holiday on Thursday, June 2 and the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday on Friday, June 3 visit hampshiresouthamptonandisleofwightccg.nhs.uk/reports/1129-hampshire-pharmacy-opening-times/file.

You are advised to contact the pharmacy before attending to ensure they are open and have the medication you require.

The details are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change.