With coronavirus cases rapidly increasing again, residential and nursing home bosses have vowed to ‘not get complacent,’ with infection control measures still in place.

Figures from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) have shown there were 148 Covid-related deaths in city care homes - with more than 10 beds - between April 10, 2020 and March 31, 2021.

Portsmouth City Council-run Harry Sotnick House, in Fratton, saw 22 coronavirus deaths in that time.

Councillor Jason Fazackarley, the council’s health boss, said: ‘Every death from coronavirus is a tragedy, and we join with the families in mourning the loss of every individual who died with this awful virus.

‘Harry Sotnick House was particularly affected during the pandemic and, as with every care home, this also impacts on the wider care home “family” – staff, visitors and those who develop a relationship with care homes through the care given to previous residents.

‘At all times the health of residents and staff has been our utmost priority and we have worked, together with private care home providers across the city, to do everything we can to keep care homes in Portsmouth safe, and residents protected.

‘This has included following strict guidance on infection control, including the use of PPE, regular testing of staff and residents, the isolation of any cases, and carefully managing visits to homes – which we know has been really hard for residents and their families.

‘These methods continue to be used and, whilst the government has removed restrictions on visiting, we continue to encourage good infection-control practice with visitors, just as we did during the pandemic.’

It comes as a total of 1,143 new cases were confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – including in Portsmouth and Southampton and the Isle of Wight.

‘As cases begin rising again in the city we remain vigilant in keeping residents and staff safe in our homes,’ Cllr Fazackerley.

‘We are pleased that we are in a stronger position than ever before now, thanks to the vaccinations. We have a 98 per cent vaccination rate among residents.’

Last year an investigation by The News discovered 25 Covid-positive patients were discharged into care homes between March 1 and April 15 – and a further 206 placed in the community with no records held at QA of testing.

It was only on April 16 that government guidance changed, with hospital medics told to test patients before discharging them to homes.

At Bluewater Care Home in Kingston Road, Buckland, a total of two deaths were recorded - both during the second wave just after Christmas.

David Sheppard, the home’s director, said: ‘For almost a whole year we didn’t have a case and then somehow it came in. 19 people caught Covid and two, who were very elderly, sadly died.

‘Every death is a tragedy, it’s terrible.’

Early on the home invested in a machine to spray the rooms down with disinfectant.

Mr Sheppard added: ‘The key is never be complacent. Keep wiping down - we did that from the beginning and it definitely made a difference.

‘The machine sprays up to two metres and it says it keeps it protected for up to three days but we do it every day and we’re going to keep doing it.

‘The machine and liquid was an expensive purchase but if it has saved even one life it is worth it.’

PORTSMOUTH

Seaview – 4

Cosham Court – 3

Quality Care Management – 12

East Cosham House – 2

Bluebell – 8

Elizabeth House – 4

Shearwater – 8

St Ronan’s – 16

Alton Manor – 8

St Vincent House – 1

Meadow House – 1

Bluewater – 2

Living Plus Healthcare / Queen Anne Lodge – 1

Mary Rose Manor – 14

Hartford Court – 2

Hamilton House – 13

Home of Comfort – 3

Harry Sotnick House – 22

HAVANT AND WATERLOOVILLE

The Wedge, Hayling Island – 7

Oakdene, Waterlooville – 9

Springfield, Emsworth – 1

Blossom House, Hayling – 3

Belmont Castle, Bedhampton – 7

Two Beeches, Waterlooville – 5

Southlands, Havant – 11

Fieldgate, Horndean – 4

Oak View, Hayling Island – 4

Wimborne, Hayling Island – 3

Emsworth House, Emsworth – 6

Green Meadows, Denmead – 1

Malmesbury Lawn, Leigh Park – 1

Wisteria Lodge, Horndean – 3

Wellington Vale, Waterlooville – 16

Park House Rest Home, Hayling Island – 8

South Africa Lodge, Waterlooville – 12

Bedhampton Nursing Home – 1

The Oaks, Westbourne – 1

Pear Tree Court, Horndean – 15

Gorseway, Hayling Island – 13

Denmead Grange, Denmead – 7

GOSPORT

Brookfield, Gosport – 4

Merlin Park, Gosport – 6

Alverstoke House, Gosport – 2

Thalassa, Gosport – 6

Bury Lodge, Gosport – 1

Elizabeth Lodge, Gosport – 1

St Vincent House, Gosport – 6

St Benedict’s Ferndale House, Gosport – 4

Canford Manor, Lee-on-the-Solent – 8

Tudor Lodge, Gosport – 12

Beechcroft Manor, Gosport – 2

Beechcroft Green, Gosport – 7

Shangri-La, Lee-on-the-Solent – 1

The Warren, Lee-on-the-Solent – 5

Russell Churcher Court, Gosport – 2

Northcott House, Gosport – 10

Peel House, Gosport – 4

Glen Heathers, Lee-on-the-Solent – 1

Woodcot Lodge, Gosport – 17

FAREHAM

Carleen, Fareham – 4

Rose Villa, Locks Heath – 1

Brook Lane, Sarisbury – 2

Little Brook House, Locks Heath – 1

Hartwell Lodge, Fareham – 1

The Avenue, Fareham – 2

Hunters Lodge, Fareham – 1

Kiln Lodge, Fareham – 6

Hawthorne Court, Locks Heath – 20

Ranvilles, Titchfield – 9

Solent Cliffs, Hill Head – 9

Woodland Court, Portchester – 6

The Fernes, Titchfield – 14

Cams Ridge, Fareham – 5

Willow Tree Lodge, Fareham – 2

Gracewell of Fareham – 8

The Redhouse Care Home, Fareham – 1

Croft Manor, Fareham – 1

Hamble Heights, Swanwick – 11

Cordelia House, Fareham – 1

WINCHESTER CITY COUNCIL AREA

Shedfield Lodge, Shedfield – 3

Three Oaks, North Boarhunt – 1