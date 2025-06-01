A Lego obsessed eight year old boy has been given a bespoke prophetic arm with two real pieces of Lego in.

Tobi has been visiting the Portsmouth Enablement Centre (PEC) at St Mary’s Community Health Campus since he was six months old. The team have recently presented him with a prosthetic to be proud of with Tobi giving input into the design.

Tobi loves showing off his new bespoke prosthetic arm which has two pieces of real Lego in it. | PHU

Tobi’s mum, Debra, said: “The care Tobi receives from the team is phenomenal. Wayne, Jo and Dan go above and beyond. They really listen to what Tobi wants and do everything they can to make it happen.

“His new Lego-themed arm has been amazing—not only is it helping with everyday tasks, but he loves showing it off. Most importantly, the team always makes sure Tobi feels included every step of the way. We couldn’t ask for better care, and we’re so thankful for everything they do.”

The specialist team at the centre, run by Steeper Group in partnership with Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), helps to personalise the design and finish of the prosthetic to make it as special as possible.

Lucy Riddle, Prosthetics Clinical Manager at PEC, said: “Every device we make is bespoke. We work closely with each individual to ensure not only a comfortable fit, but also a design that reflects their personality. Both are equally important to a person’s confidence and wellbeing.

“Our technicians enjoy being creative, whether it’s crafting limbs with superhero designs or incorporating family photos, and the biggest reward is seeing the difference it makes to someone’s life.”

Portsmouth Enablement Centre assess adults and children with upper or lower limb loss and deficiencies. Once assessed and deemed appropriate, the team design and build a bespoke limb in the in-house workshop.

More information on the team can be found at https://www.porthosp.nhs.uk/departments-and-services/portsmouth-enablement-centre