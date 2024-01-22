The amount of money raised through parking charges at Portsmouth's QA has increased within the space of a year, according to a new report.

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, which operates Queen Alexandra Hospital, has seen its revenue from car parking charges at the Cosham site increase by £1,251,036 in the space of a year according to a report by a personal finance website The Grade. Revenue in 2021/2022 was listed as £463,032 while the 2022/2023 figures are quoted as £1,714,068.

Hospital bosses say the figure is largely as a result of the opening of a new multi-storey carpark at the hospital, and that the money is raised help to pay for vital services. Money raised through carparking charges at St Mary's Hospital are not included in the figure as it is operated by another health trust.

A spokesperson for The Grade said that the study showed just how much visitors were left out of pocket when they go to the hospital: “After a hiatus during the pandemic, parking charges are back with a vengeance. For many vulnerable individuals and their caregivers, these fees represent an unavoidable expense, effectively acting as a tax on both the sick and those who support them.”

But the huge increase in revenue compared to the tax year in 2021/22 has been labelled as incomparable by the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust which added that the money was invested back into the hospital.