An NHS Trust has urged residents to use 111 and pharmacy services for minor illnesses as hospitals continue to face “exceptionally high demand” for emergency care.

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital as well as some services at St Mary’s Hospital, is urging people with minor illnesses to choose the appropriate channels for care. The appeal comes as emergency departments remain under pressure prioritising life-threatening and critical cases.

With February half term starting next week, and having experienced an intensely busy Christmas and January period, PHU are asking for help from the public to ease pressure on its services.

NHS leaders are urging people with minor injuries to utilisee NHS 111 and pharmacy services. | Marcin Jedrysiak

Dr John Knighton, chief medical officer across the Isle of Wight NHS and PHU NHS trusts said: “The most important action people can take is to always choose the healthcare option most appropriate to their condition. For most people with minor illnesses and injuries this means resting at home and seeking advice from local pharmacies, their GP, or NHS 111.

“Using the right NHS service means people are likely to get help more quickly and from the most appropriate healthcare professional. With families expected to be more active during half-term, we want to ensure our emergency departments remain available for those who need urgent, life-saving care.”

The NHS trust have advised that community pharmacists can now prescribe medication for seven conditions without seeing a GP. These include:

Sinusitis

Sore throat

Earache

Infected insect bites

Impetigo (a contagious skin infection)

Shingles

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women

Alternatively NHS 111, which is available at all hours via phone call or online, can offer guidance on minor illnesses, urgent dental problems, mental health concerns, and emergency prescriptions. If your hearing is impaired, 111 can be accessed via Relay UK by calling 18001 111 on the Relay UK app or via a textphone.