Issues have been plaguing the car parking machines at Queen Alexandra Hospital with drivers told to use the app to pay.

The pay machines at the hospital in Cosham have been out of action since yesterday, with drivers unable to pay to park with their cards or cash before leaving.

In a statement it said: “We are currently experiencing some issues with the pay machines on the QA Hospital site, which means we are unable to process card or cash transactions for visitor parking. This may continue into the weekend, but we will share a further update when we have more information.

“We would encourage visitors to use the RingGo app or phone number (020 3046 0010) to pay for their parking if they are not eligible for free or reduced parking charges. If you are unable to complete your payment using RingGo, which is not affected by this issue, please speak with the main reception team.

“We are working closely with our external contractor to address these issues and apologise for any inconvenience.”

It is not the first time patients and visitors have experienced problems with the pay machines with a number of instances of parking fines being sent to drivers who correctly paid before leaving. Faulty parking machines had previously been blamed.