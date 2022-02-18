Storm Eunice: Roof blown off apartment building in Gosport

STORM Eunice has been leaving a trail of devestation in its wake across the Portsmouth area.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 18th February 2022, 2:38 pm
Roof ripped off by Storm Eunice in Gosport. Picture: Stu Frizell

Walls have been blown down, trees uprooted and lampposts knocked down.

In Fareham a shed was even blown away at the height of the storm.

Pictures from Howe Road, Gosport, taken by Stu Frizell show that Eunice even managed to rip the roof off an apartment building earlier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Roof ripped off by Storm Eunice in Gosport. Picture: Stu Frizell

Read More

Read More
Storm Eunice: Man out buying Tyson Fury energy drink Furocity almost hit by fall...

Police and other emergency services were pictured at the scene.

A red weather warning remains in place until 3pm and then an amber one until 9pm.

SEE ALSO: Watch as huge waves crash onto the seafront in Southsea during the storm

All trains have been cancelled until at least 6pm due to the storm.

Flooding was caused in Southsea due to the size of the huge waves caused by the gusts.

There are fears the storm could cause power cuts.

Follow all the latest storm updates in our live blog here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

Storm EunicePortsmouthPoliceFarehamGosport