Roof ripped off by Storm Eunice in Gosport. Picture: Stu Frizell

Walls have been blown down, trees uprooted and lampposts knocked down.

In Fareham a shed was even blown away at the height of the storm.

Pictures from Howe Road, Gosport, taken by Stu Frizell show that Eunice even managed to rip the roof off an apartment building earlier.

Police and other emergency services were pictured at the scene.

A red weather warning remains in place until 3pm and then an amber one until 9pm.

All trains have been cancelled until at least 6pm due to the storm.

Flooding was caused in Southsea due to the size of the huge waves caused by the gusts.

There are fears the storm could cause power cuts.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron