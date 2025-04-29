Queen Alexandra Hospital to benefit from over £1m worth of solar panels

Published 29th Apr 2025, 08:14 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 08:15 BST
Queen Alexandra Hospital
Queen Alexandra Hospital
Queen Alexandra Hospital is due to benefit from over £1m worth of solar power and battery powered equipment.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that the NHS would benefit from the installation of solar power and battery storage solutions to reduce bills.

This follows an announcement from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero revealing the NHS would receive a £100m package from Great British Energy.

Queen Alexandra Hospital is set to benefit from over £1m to install new solar panels.
Queen Alexandra Hospital is set to benefit from over £1m to install new solar panels. | Queen Alexandra Hospital

As a result, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) has been awarded £1,154,984 to install new solar panels on the roof of Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Trevor Mose, head of sustainability and energy at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “I am delighted we have been able to secure this funding to take forward a long-held aspiration to generate renewable electricity on site and support the growing demands of our clinical services.

“The benefits of this award will go some way to helping our ongoing work to reduce our impact on the environment.

“Thank you to everyone who has been involved in supporting us with it so far.”

This new funding marks the start of the second project at the site aimed at reducing energy costs following the new emergency department which has solar panels on the roof and opened at the end of last year.

The new solar panel installation projects are expected to deliver savings of approximately £8.6 million across the coutry every year, and up to £260 million over the panel’s lifetime across the NHS.

For more information about the Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, click here.

