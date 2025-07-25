Industrial action by resident doctors begins today across Hampshire with a Portsmouth NHS trust issuing guidance for the five days of disruption.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are taking part in the strike from 7am today (Friday, July 25) to 7am on Wednesday, July 30. Resident doctors (formerly known as junior doctors) are taking the action due to the ongoing pay dispute with the Government.

It will affect a number of Trusts across the area including Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital. The trust has released the below advice and guidance for patients during the strike as works to “minimise any disruption to patient care”:

If you have an appointment during this time, please continue to attend as planned.

If we need to change anything, we will contact you directly. Community pharmacies and Urgent Treatment Centres will remain open as usual.

Your GP practice will be open as usual Monday-Friday.

Ensure you have enough of your prescribed medication. You can order repeat prescriptions quickly via the NHS App.

If you need urgent medical advice that isn’t life threatening, use NHS 111 who can help identify the best service for your needs.

Resident doctors have begun five days of industrial action today (July 25). | Sarah Standing (081024-3083)

On confirmation that the strikes were going ahead earlier this week, Dr Lara Alloway, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board said: “We are working closely with our partners across the county to plan, prepare and mitigate the potential impact on patients, communities and staff to ensure that services continue to run as smoothly as possible.

“Patient care remains our top priority, and we are working hard to ensure that we continue to deliver the best level of care possible. If you have an appointment during the industrial action you should continue to attend as planned unless you are contacted to reschedule.

“No one should put off seeking care or treatment during the industrial action and details of all available services including Pharmacy First and urgent treatment centres are on the NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight website. While we are urging local people to choose the right service for their needs, you should always call 999 or attend our emergency departments if it is an emergency situation.”