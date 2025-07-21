Resident doctors are taking strike action this week with services across Hampshire set to be affected.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are due to take part in strike action from 7am on Friday, July 25 to 7am on Wednesday, July 30. Resident doctors (formerly known as junior doctors) will be taking part with it set to affect Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital.

With disruption expected to services during the strike, NHS bosses have advised that they will be working hard to keep it to a minimum and also asking for patients to ensure they use health services appropriately.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) are due to take part in strike action from 7am on Friday, July 26 to 7am on Wednesday, July 30.

Dr Lara Alloway, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board said: “We are working closely with our partners across the county to plan, prepare and mitigate the potential impact on patients, communities and staff to ensure that services continue to run as smoothly as possible.

“Patient care remains our top priority, and we are working hard to ensure that we continue to deliver the best level of care possible. If you have an appointment during the industrial action you should continue to attend as planned unless you are contacted to reschedule.

“No one should put off seeking care or treatment during the industrial action and details of all available services including Pharmacy First and urgent treatment centres are on the NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight website. While we are urging local people to choose the right service for their needs, you should always call 999 or attend our emergency departments if it is an emergency situation.”

The strikes are set affect the following trusts:

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Isle of Wight NHS Trust

A NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight spokesperson said: “Patients will continue to be prioritised according to clinical need, and any patients who have an appointment during the industrial action should continue to attend as planned unless they are contacted to reschedule.

“Please help keep Emergency Departments free for those who need them most. If you have an urgent medical problem and you are not sure what to do, visit 111 online at 111.nhs.uk but always call 999 in an emergency.”