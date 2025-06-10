QA Hospital announces installation of new parking machines replacing ones which had issues earlier this year
QA Hospital in Cosham, run by Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU)t, will be installing new parking machines to provide a “simpler” experience for drivers. The date has not yet been confirmed when they will be up and running but it has been advised that there will be no change in price.
The machines will be replaced in stages and while being replaced, drivers will not be able to pay by cash. Instead they will have to find an alternative car park or pay via RingGo.
A PHU post on social media said: “New machines are being installed in our car parks to help make it simpler for patients and visitors to pay for the parking they use when they are ready to exit. This work will take place in stages with one area being updated at a time.
“While the machines in that area are being replaced, cash payments will not be an option and signs will be displayed advising people wanting to pay with cash to use another car park.
“RingGo will remain available across all areas throughout offering the ability to pay via the app or automated line (020 3046 0010) using a credit or debit card.Once installed, Blue Badge Holders will be able to scan their badge on the machines to validate their parking. All fees including concessions will remain the same.
“Thank you for your patience whilst work takes place.”
There was an issue with the current parking machines in February this year when they were out of action for several days. This meant that card and cash payments were not able to be accepted. QA apologised for the inconvenience caused at the time and instructed its parking provider to not issue fines while the machines were down.
