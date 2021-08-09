Southsea woman diagnosed with endometriosis after 13 years of symptoms

Thirty-year-old Amelia Burkinshaw, who runs a beauty salon in the city, was left ‘devastated’ after being told she had endometriosis after 13 years of symptoms.

Despite attending medical appointments with concern over recurring pain, urine infections and fatigue she was told again and again just to take paracetamol.

Amelia Burkinshaw, who suffered with undiagnosed endometriosis for 13 years - and is now campaigning to widen awareness. Pictured in her beauty salon. Picture: Mike Cooter (060821)

It wasn’t until her symptoms worsened last summer that she booked a private scan - leading to a referral to a gynaecologist and some answers.

‘It was devastating to learn I had endometriosis as I have always wanted to be a mum and it can affect your fertility,’ she said.

‘But at the same time it was good to get the diagnosis as I knew at last it wasn’t all in my head.’

Endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Since last year Amelia has undergone keyhole surgery to assess the extent of her condition, but is still awaiting an MRI scan and an appointment with a specialist.

She said: ‘It has taken a while for things to happen because of Covid.

‘Even without Covid endometriosis is a condition that takes a while to diagnose. So often women are told “it’s just a bad period.”’

Her diagnosis coincided with the opening of Amelia’s own business last year.

She launched Forever Beauty, in Goldsmith Avenue, before the pandemic hit - offering beauty and massage treatments.

However, as the sole worker in the salon her condition has taken a toll.

Amelia said: ‘I was so excited to set up my own business, I had worked hard and trained two years to do so.

‘But with endometriosis work becomes really difficult. Sometimes the pain and tiredness means I have to take a break between clients.

‘I’m not able to offer massage therapy at the moment because the endometriosis has caused a curvature of my spine.’

Luckily Amelia, who lives with her family in Southsea, discovered the Endometriosis South Coast charity, which has acted as a support group for her.

‘I would like to say thank you for everything they have done,’ she said.

‘It’s so important we raise awareness as this is something that can go undiagnosed for years.’

Around one in 10 women are affected with endometriosis.

