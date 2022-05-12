Participants of the annual Walk for Wards at Staunton Country Park, who walked either 2.6k, 5k or 10k routes, raised more than £10,000 for a ward or department of their choice at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust.

Many participants used the event on Sunday, May 8 as an opportunity to thank the hospital for the care they or their family had received, or in memory of a loved one.

Kay Maybey took part in the event alongside her son, Scott, and they raised more than £1,000 for the critical care unit at QA.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Walk for Wards at Staunton Country Park in aid of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity

She said: ‘My husband Mike has been in critical care since December. Going to see Mike frequently, I have met the kindest, most empathetic staff.

‘The doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and cleaners, who keep the ward immaculate, always have time to chat and ask how I am.

‘They treat Mike with respect and compassion, going above and beyond with trips to the gardens and repositioning his bed to try and give him a different view from his window. Both Mike and I are so pleased we have been able to help the ward in this way.’

The Walk for Wards at Staunton Country Park in aid of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity. Participants Kay and Scott Maybey

SEE ALSO: Trial in Portsmouth proves efficacy of fourth Covid jab

Head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, Kate Sandys, said: ‘Thank you so much to everyone who joined us for our first Walk for Wards event in two years.

‘It was so great to see so many people that had a really good experience of care and support received at PHU and wanted to give back.’

Participants had the choice of over 60 funds to raise money for, including the intensive care unit, paediatrics and the emergency department.

Kay and Scott Maybey

All funds raised will help the charity to make a positive difference for patients, their families and the staff who support their care.

Kate added: ‘Without the continued support of the local community and participants like Kay and Scott, we wouldn’t be able to provide those extras which can make such a difference to patients care and treatment.

‘We’re really grateful for all the participants, our volunteers and the local companies that helped to make this event such a success.’