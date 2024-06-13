Stubbington CESSA HA scheme manager braves the shave for MacMillan Cancer Support

By Joe Williams
Published 13th Jun 2024, 13:56 BST
A Hampshire woman has shaven her hair off to raise money for a cause that is close to her heart.

Hannah Bentley had her head shaved for MacMillan, in Glamis Court, Stubbington, as residents cheered her on.Hannah Bentley had her head shaved for MacMillan, in Glamis Court, Stubbington, as residents cheered her on.
Hannah Bentley had her head shaved for MacMillan, in Glamis Court, Stubbington, as residents cheered her on. | Chris Moorhouse

Hannah Bentley had her hair shaved off at Glamis Court in Stubbington where she works as a scheme manager for Church of England Soldiers’, Sailors’ & Airmen's Charity Housing Association (CESSA HA). Residents gathered round on Wednesday, June 12 to watch and support her as hairdresser, Samantha Hughes, cut her hair down to a grade three, in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support.

Hannah was delighted with how it went and the generosity of those that donated. She said: “I’m really pleased, our total just jumped up to £610 which is more than I expected.”

Hairdresser Samantha Hughes shaves Hannah Bentley's hair off for MacMillan Cancer Support.Hairdresser Samantha Hughes shaves Hannah Bentley's hair off for MacMillan Cancer Support.
Hairdresser Samantha Hughes shaves Hannah Bentley's hair off for MacMillan Cancer Support. | Chris Moorhouse

It is not the first time that she has taken on the challenge. Hannah said: “MacMillan is a charity close to me heart, I did Brave The Shave eight years ago with my then work colleagues as one of them had breast cancer. I recently found out that she had lost her fight.

“You hear lots of different stories about different people and their struggles with cancer and I wanted to do something. Before I was a scheme manager, I worked in health and social care, so I came across it quite a lot. The work that Macmillan do is amazing, I have seen them carry out the work they do in person and it is incredible.”

Hannah’s hair was kept and will be donated to the Little Princess Trust. Her fundraising page can be found by clicking here.

