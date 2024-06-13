Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hampshire woman has shaven her hair off to raise money for a cause that is close to her heart.

Hannah Bentley had her head shaved for MacMillan, in Glamis Court, Stubbington, as residents cheered her on. | Chris Moorhouse

Hannah Bentley had her hair shaved off at Glamis Court in Stubbington where she works as a scheme manager for Church of England Soldiers’, Sailors’ & Airmen's Charity Housing Association (CESSA HA). Residents gathered round on Wednesday, June 12 to watch and support her as hairdresser, Samantha Hughes, cut her hair down to a grade three, in aid of MacMillan Cancer Support.

Hannah was delighted with how it went and the generosity of those that donated. She said: “I’m really pleased, our total just jumped up to £610 which is more than I expected.”

Hairdresser Samantha Hughes shaves Hannah Bentley's hair off for MacMillan Cancer Support. | Chris Moorhouse

It is not the first time that she has taken on the challenge. Hannah said: “MacMillan is a charity close to me heart, I did Brave The Shave eight years ago with my then work colleagues as one of them had breast cancer. I recently found out that she had lost her fight.

“You hear lots of different stories about different people and their struggles with cancer and I wanted to do something. Before I was a scheme manager, I worked in health and social care, so I came across it quite a lot. The work that Macmillan do is amazing, I have seen them carry out the work they do in person and it is incredible.”