Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 71-year-old woman abseiled down a famous Portsmouth landmark to raise money for a charity close to her heart.

Robina Talbot-Ponsonby, 71, abseiled the Spinnaker Tower for Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal with her three sons, Henry, James, and Alexander.

Robina Talbot-Ponsonby, of Petersfield, abseiled down the Spinnaker Tower in aid of Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal, a disease that she has been diagnosed with twice in her life. The feat was even greater considering Robina’s fear of heights with her three sons going down with her for support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite her fears, Robina completed the challenge on Sunday, May 26. She said: “It was absolutely terrifying! It’s that terrifying moment when you climb out over the barrier and you think ‘oh my god!’. As I was more nervous than my son that I went down with, they put me on the less windy side, but that is a bit hairier in the beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had to creep round the corner and that was no fun at all. My son took the windier side but the wind did threaten to blow us away from the building at one stage which was quite alarming.”

It was a family affair on the day with one voice in particular standing out to Robina as she got closer to the ground. She said: “As we got lower, what was wonderful is I could hear people encouraging and shouting for me. The voice I heard best of all was my 6-year-old grandson, Alfie, and that was such a lift.”

Robina and James celebrate completing the charity abseil of the Spinnaker Tower on behalf of Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal.

Robina was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2012 with the disease returning three years later. On both occasions she was cared for by Jim Khan, who was a kind and patient figure during a difficult time. Jim runs the Portsmouth Bowel Cancer Appeal and Robina knew she wanted to do something to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is where the idea for a charity abseil came from, and Robina wanted to thank everyone that has supported them. She said: “I am incredibly grateful to all of those that sponsored us. We have raised over £10,000 so far from the JustGiving page as well as cash and cheque donations. It’s amazing, I am so grateful to everyone that donated, it’s very generous.”