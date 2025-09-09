The first NHS league table has been released by the Department for Health & Social Care - revealing where Hampshire Trusts rank against their counterparts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a new National Oversight Framework (NOF) launched by NHS England this year, all NHS Trusts have been given a score against against six areas - access to services, effectiveness and experience of care, patient safety, people and workforce, finance and productivity, and improving health and reducing inequalities.

The data from the first quarter has now been revealed with each Trust in England given a score based on their performance. They have then been divided into four categories with the best performers in category one and the worst in category four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trusts at the higher end of the table will receive more funding while those at the bottom will received targeted support.

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, has been ranked in the bottom category of the acute trusts nationwide. | Alex Shute

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, has been ranked in the bottom category of the acute trusts nationwide. They were given a score of 2.61 which saw them come in at 104 out of 134 acute trusts.

That put them at the top of the bottom category with Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs services in Andover, Basingstoke, and Winchester, ranked two places above PHU in 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was not only the acute trust that were ranked in a league table. Amongst the non-acute trusts, Hampshire & Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (Mental Health & Learning Disability) had a score of 2.33, putting it in 33rd place in category three.

Ambulance services in England were also given a score and separated into four categories.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust received a score of 2.75 which saw it listed in the fourth category as eighth best performer out of 10.