Baton bearers share stories ahead of suicide prevention event in city

With just a month to go, baton bearers have shared their reasons for taking part in the Baton of Hope, the UK’s largest-ever suicide prevention initiative.

The Baton of Hope visits 20 locations across the country and comes to Portsmouth on Friday 26 September. Over 100 residents will carry the Olympic torch-style baton through the city.

Among the baton bearers are firefighters, emergency workers, foster carers, local business owners, support workers, and others affected by suicide. Together, they hope to offer a message of hope.

Jo, a foster carer with Foster Portsmouth, author and business owner, said: “I’m a survivor of suicide attempts 27 years ago when I was a very, very poorly young mum.

“Thankfully I had the right help, and in 25 years of recovery I’ve achieved quite a lot. I’m carrying the baton to give hope to other people, to show there is life after poor mental health. There is help out there, if you’re struggling, please reach out.”

Simon, from Mountjoy, one of several hubs along the route, said: “I’m carrying the baton because my father sadly took his life when I was a teenager. It’s something that still to this day my sister and I struggle with, if I’m honest. We want to create a conversation around suicide, which it already is, and raise awareness of how it affects those left behind. All our staff will be supporting.”

Pictured: Baton bearers and team near South Parade Pier, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

On the day, the baton will pass city landmarks including the Mary Rose, Portsmouth FC’s Fratton Park, Spinnaker Tower, and Victoria Park. It will set off from Mick’s Monster Burgers on Portsdown Hill around 8am and finish at The Gaiety on South Parade Pier, Southsea.

Hubs run by local charities will offer activities and support services along the route. Portsmouth City Council is backing the initiative.

Lord Mayor councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson said: “I’m proud to be one of the many baton bearers when the Baton of Hope comes to Portsmouth on 26 September. It’s so important that we talk about suicide, that the silence goes away, because suicide is devastating, but it’s also preventable.

“We need to reach people who have lost hope, so they can see there’s a point to living, and that’s such an important message coming from the Baton of Hope. I hope Portsmouth people come out on the day and show their support.”

Find more baton bearer stories and all the latest on the Baton of Hope Tour25 – Portsmouth Facebook page.