Kooth launched in January 2021 and enables people to access mental health support more quickly.

Over 10,800 logins from children as young as 11 have been made, with 2,003 registering on the free site.

Thousands of children and young people, as young as 11, have accessed the mental health support website Kooth since it launched. Picture: David Jones/PA.

Councillor Matthew Winnington, cabinet member for health, wellbeing and social care, said it was encouraging that more residents were asking for help.

He said: ‘It's great news that more young people in Portsmouth can access Kooth and get the mental health support they need and deserve.

‘We know the service has already offered much needed support to thousands of young people across the city and I'm delighted that we can extend the offer to young people up to 25 too.’

The service was previously just available to anyone aged between 11 and 18.

Pictured is Councillor Suzy Horton, Portsmouth City Council's cabinet member for children, families and education.

This has now been extended to people aged 19 to 25.

Kooth provides a safe and anonymous space for those who do not feel confident in accessing traditional therapy.

Communication can be done through messages and live chats with staff.

Anyone can engage in conversations on moderated discussion boards, as well as making their own daily journals and having access to informative articles.

The site is there for anyone suffering from anxiety, depression, loneliness and other mental health issues.

Kooth staff work closely with other mental health services and can make referrals if people need extra support.

Councillor Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families and education, said: ‘Kooth has been really well received across Portsmouth, and it's been great to have schools and other local organisations on board to help spread the word.

‘There's no doubt that the pandemic has had an impact on young people's mental health, but I hope Kooth can continue to make a real difference to the lives of young people in our city.’

The website is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Counselling sessions are available from 12pm to 10pm on weekdays, and 6pm to 10pm on weekends, throughout the year.