Tributes paid to a 'popular' Portchester dentist as he retires after 50 years

‘Amazing’ Bill Bugg left his position at the Portchester Dental Practice, in West Street, just before Christmas with colleagues paying tribute to his lengthy career.

Now 75, Bill initially worked in London for a couple of years after graduating in 1971, before moving to Emsworth in 1974 where he has lived ever since.

His life on the south coast included working in practices in Waterlooville, Walberton in West Sussex and Havant before taking on a part-time position in Portchester in 2010.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dentist Bill Bugg of Portchester Dental Service is retiring after 50 years in the business. Photos by Alex Shute

He was inspired to study dentistry by his own dentist despite initially wanting to read medicine at university.

‘My first dentist had actually never qualified,’ he said.

‘He was an apprentice dentist, which seems unbelievable now.

Dentist Bill Bugg of Portchester Dental Service is retiring after 50 years in the business. Photos by Alex Shute

‘I wanted to read medicine but I was so fascinated by talking to him that I decided to become a dentist.’

Reflecting on his 50 years of work he said: ‘I love it because it’s a fascinating job. Every single mouth and tooth has something different. I never wake up in the morning and think: “I don’t want to go to work.” I look forward to it. It’s been such a pleasure. It was almost an accidental choice but I love it.

‘I really shall miss my patients dreadfully but I am 75 now, so it’s time to give myself a break.

SEE ALSO: An open letter from the QA Hospital chief executive

‘I’ll also miss my colleagues. For many years when I had my own firm I had to work alone, so it’s been wonderful working with them.’

On his last day on December 20 he received an emotional farewell from colleagues at the Portchester Dental Practice.

Practice manager Sue Leggatt said: ‘Bill is just an amazing person. All his patients will really miss him.

‘Lots of his patients followed him from Havant when he moved here and that just shows how popular he is.

‘He’s so dedicated to his job, I think really if he could he would never retire.’

Bill lives with his wife Alix, 64.

They have two daughters, three grandchildren and another on the way.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron