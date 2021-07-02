A ‘devastated’ family have shared their memories of 47-year-old Lisa Hall who passed away in her home on June 11, following a diagnosis of metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

Lisa, who worked as a duty manager at the Best Western Royal Beach Hotel in Southsea, discovered she had cancer of the kidney in February last year after being taken to QA Hospital in the middle of the night with severe pain.

Although she had an operation to remove the tumour the cancer had spread to her lungs and her health deteriorated rapidly.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

47-year-old Lisa Hall from Portchester who died in June 2021.

This year more tumours were discovered via a brain scan, which then caused Lisa to suffer a stroke in April.

Lisa’s mother Joan, who moved from Sheffield to help care for her, said: ‘She was so brave and fought right to the end. Lisa was a beautiful, incredible wife to Kenny and a devoted hardworking mother.

‘All the family wish to thank the incredible and devoted care they all received from the Rowans palliative and hospice at home team of carers, and Dr Katy who constantly ensured Lisa was pain-free and as comfortable as possible.

Lisa Hall, 47, with her husband Kenny and children Keira, Joshua and Ryan.

‘Nothing was too much trouble and they provided support and care right to the end.’

A total of £11,845 was raised by Lisa’s friends and family through a Go Fund Me page to help make her remaining time more comfortable.

Lisa’s husband Kenny, 52, added: ‘I speak for all the family in thanking the overwhelming generosity of everyone who donated to the Go Fund Me page and to one of Lisa's close friend’s, Davina, for organising it all.

Lisa Hall, 47, pictured with her family.

‘The wonderful tributes to Lisa on social media are a great comfort knowing how well loved and respected Lisa was to so many people she met over the years.’

Lisa is survived by a daughter Keira, 14, son Joshua, 10, and step-son Ryan, 20.

A celebration of Lisa's life called ‘Mummy’s Day’ will take place at Portchester Crematorium on July 23 at 2.30pm in the hopes that fewer Covid restrictions will be in place then.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron