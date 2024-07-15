Waterlooville outdoor gym progresses in Jubilee Park as work on installation continues
The free to use outdoor gym is starting to take shape in Jubilee Park, Waterlooville with Havant Borough Council confirming that works are hoped to be completed in the next couple of weeks. The exact opening date is not yet known and progress of the works is weather dependant.
A range of equipment is being installed by The Great Outdoor Gym Company including a cross trainer, low parallette bars, and a weighted chest press, among others. The council has confirmed that £60,000 of Public Health Funding from Hampshire County Council is going towards the construction of the gym.
Once the gym is opened the council will be announcing formal workout sessions at the site to encourage local residents to stay active, spend time outside, and connect with people.
Watch the video embedded in this article to see how the work is progressing.
