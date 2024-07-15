Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Work to install a new outdoor gym in Waterlooville is progressing with the council hoping it will help to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of local residents.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Williams

The free to use outdoor gym is starting to take shape in Jubilee Park, Waterlooville with Havant Borough Council confirming that works are hoped to be completed in the next couple of weeks. The exact opening date is not yet known and progress of the works is weather dependant.

A range of equipment is being installed by The Great Outdoor Gym Company including a cross trainer, low parallette bars, and a weighted chest press, among others. The council has confirmed that £60,000 of Public Health Funding from Hampshire County Council is going towards the construction of the gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the gym is opened the council will be announcing formal workout sessions at the site to encourage local residents to stay active, spend time outside, and connect with people.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see how the work is progressing.