Waterlooville outdoor gym progresses in Jubilee Park as work on installation continues

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 17:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Work to install a new outdoor gym in Waterlooville is progressing with the council hoping it will help to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of local residents.

Joe Williams

The free to use outdoor gym is starting to take shape in Jubilee Park, Waterlooville with Havant Borough Council confirming that works are hoped to be completed in the next couple of weeks. The exact opening date is not yet known and progress of the works is weather dependant.

A range of equipment is being installed by The Great Outdoor Gym Company including a cross trainer, low parallette bars, and a weighted chest press, among others. The council has confirmed that £60,000 of Public Health Funding from Hampshire County Council is going towards the construction of the gym.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once the gym is opened the council will be announcing formal workout sessions at the site to encourage local residents to stay active, spend time outside, and connect with people.

Watch the video embedded in this article to see how the work is progressing.

Related topics:Havant Borough CouncilWaterloovilleWeatherCouncilResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice