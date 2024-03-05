10 great memories of wonderful Fareham life in 1980s

It’s interesting to look back at how things used to be in the area. These images will bring back fond memories for a few of you.
By Steve Deeks
Published 29th Mar 2022, 12:08 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 15:19 GMT

In this selection you will see a some great images from the past. Some of the pictures included are an attractive aerial view towards the A32 at Fareham in 1989, the inside and outside of the Embassy Cinema on West Street in 1983, a scene at the bus station in 1980, The Territorial Army Centre drill hall in West Street in 1980 and the sad demolition of the beautiful Price's College in 1989.

An attractive view towards the A32 at Fareham, October 1989. The News PP3148

1. Fareham in the 1980s

An attractive view towards the A32 at Fareham, October 1989. The News PP3148 Photo: The News archive

Life in West Street in August 1984.

2. Fareham in the 1980s

Life in West Street in August 1984. Photo: The News archive

Fareham Bus Station, April 1980. The News PP3156

3. Fareham in the 1980s

Fareham Bus Station, April 1980. The News PP3156 Photo: The News archive

Tom Parker Dairies in Fareham take precautions after spread of foot and mouth disease in March 1981. The News PP385

4. Fareham in the 1980s

Tom Parker Dairies in Fareham take precautions after spread of foot and mouth disease in March 1981. The News PP385 Photo: The News archive

