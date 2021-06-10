11 photos from Copnor over the years - can you spot yourself?
Perhaps your feature in some of these great Portsmouth images?
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 6:02 pm
Do you have relatives that once lived in Copnor? Maybe they are in one of these images from the past?
Included in this interesting selection are images from Northgate Avenue, Carnarvon Road, Wallington Road, Copnor Road, New Road East and Romsey Avenue.
