11 photos from Copnor over the years - can you spot yourself?

By Deborah Croker
Thursday, 10th June 2021, 6:02 pm

Included in this interesting selection are images from Northgate Avenue, Carnarvon Road, Wallington Road, Copnor Road, New Road East and Romsey Avenue.

1. Memories from Copnor

The silver jubilee street party at Northgate Avenue, Copnor in June 1977 Picture: The News Ref: 5142-1

Photo: The News archive

2. Memories from Copnor

Copnor Secondary Modern School 1952 to 1956 Picture: Courtesy of Rob Jerrard

Photo: The News archive

3. Memories from Copnor

A street party at Carnarvon Road, Copnor. Picture: Tony Davis.

Photo: The News archive

4. Memories from Copnor

The coronation street party at Wallington Road, Copnor, Portsmouth, in 1953. Picture: Courtesy of Robin Gorman

Photo: The News archive

