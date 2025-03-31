13 wonderful photos show Buckland over the years

There’s a great variety of images here showing so many faces from the past from the Buckland area of Portsmouth.

In this selection you will see Charlie Phillpots, the cellarman of The Elephant & Castle pub in Sultan Road, giving elephants from the circus a drink of beer in 1930 as well as residents crowding around popular accordionist Alfred Nicholson again in Sultan Road.

There are pictures of coronation street tea parties in 1953 that were held in Seymour Street and Arnaud Street.

Plus images of pupils at Binstead Road School and Buckland Wesleyan FC also feature.

Development area around Sultan Road, Buckland in June 1972. The News PP4478

1. Buckland memories

Development area around Sultan Road, Buckland in June 1972. The News PP4478 Photo: The News archive

Buckland boys. Buckland Wesleyan FC in the 1913-14 season.

2. Buckland memories

Buckland boys. Buckland Wesleyan FC in the 1913-14 season. Photo: The News archive

Arnaud Street, Buckland, Coronation street party 1953

3. Buckland memories

Arnaud Street, Buckland, Coronation street party 1953 Photo: The News archive

1953 Coronation street party, Seymour Street, Buckland Residents of Seymour Street, Buckland enjoying the 1953 Coronation street party.

4. Buckland memories

1953 Coronation street party, Seymour Street, Buckland Residents of Seymour Street, Buckland enjoying the 1953 Coronation street party. Photo: The News archive

