14 photos that show how much Portsmouth has changed since the 1980s

Is it action movies staring Stalone and Schwarzenegger? Margaret Thatcher? Or something else?
These pictures capture what life looked like in Portsmouth during the decade.
MORE RETRO: 15 photos of marathon runners across the Portsmouth area – 9 photos of cyclists and their bicycles through the years
All taken by photographer Steve Spurgin – and the majority were captured on his Pentax ME Super and then Super A cameras.
Make sure to click through all the pages!
You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for less than 13p a day.
Page 1 of 4