Clarence Pier in the 1980s captured by Steve Spurgin.
14 photos that show how much Portsmouth has changed since the 1980s

What first comes to mind when you think of the 1980s?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 4:37 pm

Is it action movies staring Stalone and Schwarzenegger? Margaret Thatcher? Or something else?

These pictures capture what life looked like in Portsmouth during the decade.

All taken by photographer Steve Spurgin – and the majority were captured on his Pentax ME Super and then Super A cameras.

1. Portsmouth in the 1980s

Commercial Road in the 1980s captured by Steve Spurgin.

Photo: Steve Spurgin

2. Commercial Road

This is what Commercial Road looked like in the 1980s - can you remember these shops? Picture by Steve Spurgin

Photo: Steve Spurgin

3. Old Portsmouth

This photo is off Old Portsmouth in the 1980s. It has changed a lot in 40 years! Photo by Steve Spurgin

Photo: Steve Spurgin

4. Portsmouth in the 1980s

Can you remember the old Marks and Spencer store in Portsmouth? Picture by Steve Spurgin

Photo: Steve Spurgin

