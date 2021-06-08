17 photos of the Portsmouth Fleet Review through the years
The fleet review or naval review is a gathering of ships from a particular navy that is paraded in front of a reigning head of state or military dignitaries.
Fleet reviews can also include ships from other navies.
A few national navies continue to hold the reviews.
The International Fleet Review in 2005 was the most recent Royal Navy review, continuing a tradition going back to the 15th century. It took place on 28 June, as part of the Trafalgar 200 celebrations to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.
The Queen reviewed the fleet from on board the Royal Navy's Antarctic Patrol Vessel HMS Endurance. Huge crowds gathered along Southsea Common and Gosport Sea Front, to witness the largest gathering of naval vessels in the Solent since the Queen's Silver Jubilee Fleet Review in 1977.