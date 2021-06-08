17 photos of the Portsmouth Fleet Review through the years

Fleet reviews can also include ships from other navies.

A few national navies continue to hold the reviews.

The International Fleet Review in 2005 was the most recent Royal Navy review, continuing a tradition going back to the 15th century. It took place on 28 June, as part of the Trafalgar 200 celebrations to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805.

The Queen reviewed the fleet from on board the Royal Navy's Antarctic Patrol Vessel HMS Endurance. Huge crowds gathered along Southsea Common and Gosport Sea Front, to witness the largest gathering of naval vessels in the Solent since the Queen's Silver Jubilee Fleet Review in 1977.

Memories of Portsmouth Fleet Review The fleet lit up for the Coronation fleet review at Spithead in 1953. Fireworks display. Picture: Avaon Davies

28th June 2005. International Fleet Review , Trafalgar 200 celebrations photographed from the air. HMS Endurance. Picture Paul Jacobs (053052-7)

Memories of Portsmouth Fleet Review The fleet lit up for the Coronation fleet review at Spithead in 1953. HMS Indomitable. Picture: Avaon Davies

Spectators watch The 1977 Jubilee Fleet Review take place in the Solent from the beach. The News PP3652