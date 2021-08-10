21 images of Royal Navy warship HMS Duncan through the years

In this selection you will see a few memorable moments from over the years beginning with her being launched into the water on the Clyde to start her journey to Portsmouth Naval Base where she would become part of our six Type 45 destroyers.
1. HMS Duncan from the past
July 2015. Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Duncan working around the clock to support day and night strikes against key ISIL targets in the Middle East launched from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
2. HMS Duncan from the past
His Royal Highness Prince Charles meeting the ships company during the NATO Summit on the 4th Sept 2014.
Picture: LA(PHOT) Keith Morgan
3. HMS Duncan from the past
On the 2nd November 2016, HMS Duncan carried out a Quickdraw exercise to simulate the ship being attacked by a small waterborne craft. The ship's seaboat was launched to help simulate this. At the time HMS Duncan was undergoing tasking as part of the Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) Taskgroup.
4. HMS Duncan from the past
2013. Able Seaman Fiona MacLennan (L) and Able Seaman Megan Ryan (R) pose for a photograph beside the original bell of the 16th century Tudor warship Mary Rose aboard HMS Duncan, the latest Type 45 destroyer, ahead of the public opening of the new Mary Rose Museum in Portsmouth, southern England on May 30, 2013. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
