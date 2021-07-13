A look back at Havant in the 1990s | Nostalgia

Michael Oakes, the principal of South Downs College, Havant, in front of the new South building that was being built in 1994. Picture: The News PP5186
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron. You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey for 27p a day.
Clown Ben Lester in his crazy car at the Havant Town Show, July 1995. Picture: The News PP3436
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
AG Green machine operator Mark Mansfield during the demolition of the Empire cinema in East Street, Havant, on August 26, 1994. Picture: The News PP3377 Dr Mike Griffin, research and development manager at Colt Virtual Reality Ltd, New Lane, Havant, demonstrating the Colt Camera Command Simulator software in April 1995. Picture: The News PP5332 The First Havant Youth Marching Band, 1993. Picture: The News PP4940