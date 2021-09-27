All seven dwarfs in action as Portsmouth battleship lets rip with broadside | Nostalgia
Mickey, Minnie and all seven dwarfs from the Snow White film exploded into spectacular action on this Portsmouth battleship.
It was August 1942 and HMS Nelson was in the Mediterranean not far from Gibraltar when all nine of her 16-inch guns were deployed in this broadside.
You can only imagine what it must have been like to be on board when her guns were fired, let alone to be on the receiving end.
All our pictures today are devoted to HMS Nelson.
She was launched on September 3, 1925, and commissioned on August 15, 1927.
This ship and her sister, HMS Rodney, had a distinctive silhouette making them instantly recognisable. During pre-war service she was given periodic refits but a planned full modernisation was not carried out because of the outbreak of war.
