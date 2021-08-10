Duncan the Dalek captures Royal Navy destroyer | Nostalgia

Visitors flocked to a flotilla of NATO warships when Cardiff hosted a Meet the Forces day – although those stepping aboard HMS Duncan were confronted by one of the most dangerous aliens in the universe... Duncan the Dalek. Picture: L(Phot) Nicky Wilson/Royal Navy

She is Portsmouth-based along with her full class of sister ships, Daring, Dauntless, Diamond, Dragon and Defender.

In 2014, during a NATO summit in Cardiff, Duncan was invaded taken by one of the most dangerous aliens in the universe… Duncan the Dalek. But how did he make up the gangplank?

The Type-45 destroyer HMS Duncan was delivered by BAE Systems to the Ministry of Defence in Portsmouth Naval Base on March 23, 2013. Picture: BAE Systems

In September 2014 HMS Duncan was centre stage for a Red Arrows' flypast during a NATO summit in Cardiff. Picture: Royal Navy

HMS Duncan fires her main weapon, a Sea Viper missile. Picture: MBDA