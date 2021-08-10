Duncan the Dalek captures Royal Navy destroyer | Nostalgia

Visitors flocked to a flotilla of NATO warships when Cardiff hosted a Meet the Forces day – although those stepping aboard HMS Duncan were confronted by one of the most dangerous aliens in the universe... Duncan the Dalek. Picture: L(Phot) Nicky Wilson/Royal Navy
She is Portsmouth-based along with her full class of sister ships, Daring, Dauntless, Diamond, Dragon and Defender.
In 2014, during a NATO summit in Cardiff, Duncan was invaded taken by one of the most dangerous aliens in the universe… Duncan the Dalek. But how did he make up the gangplank?
To see the full collection of HMS Duncan pictures click here.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The Type-45 destroyer HMS Duncan was delivered by BAE Systems to the Ministry of Defence in Portsmouth Naval Base on March 23, 2013. Picture: BAE Systems
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day
In September 2014 HMS Duncan was centre stage for a Red Arrows' flypast during a NATO summit in Cardiff. Picture: Royal Navy
HMS Duncan fires her main weapon, a Sea Viper missile. Picture: MBDA
HMS Duncan powering along in an American carrier battle group in the war against ISIL. She was working around the clock to support day and night strikes against key ISIL targets in the Middle East launched from the USS Theodore Roosevelt. It was her job to shield the 100,000-tonne American carrier from any foe by sea or air. Picture: L(Phot) Nicky Wilson/Royal Navy But more important for the ongoing mission in the Gulf is her ability to provide air traffic and fighter control – the former keeps the aircraft apart while the latter guide F-18 Super Hornet bombers flying from the Roosevelt’s deck on to their ISIL targets.