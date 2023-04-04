News you can trust since 1877
Fareham in the 1980s: Building of the roundabout flyovers signified much change

Fareham has changed dramatically over the past four decades which these pictures of the area before the building of the Delme roundabout flyover perfectly illustrate.

By Kelly Brown
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST

These images, which include the construction work on both the Delme and Quay Street roundabouts, show a much changed area which is a key route through to both Fareham and Gosport. The construction works were carried out as part of a package of works to free up the flow of traffic leaving Gosport, in the absence of a new road to the M27.

To see a full collection of Fareham pictures see 22 photos that will take you back to Fareham in the 1980s.

ALSO SEE: Roundabouts we love to hate in Portsmouth and Fareham

Fareham: Work in progress on the Delme Roundabout flyover with a giant pile-driver in position and the route the road would take. November 1983. Picture: The News PP987

1. Delme Roundabout Flyover

Fareham: Work in progress on the Delme Roundabout flyover with a giant pile-driver in position and the route the road would take. November 1983. Picture: The News PP987 Photo: -

Fareham: Work on the Quay Street roundabout flyover looking north in August 1985. The News PP989

2. Quay Street roundabout

Fareham: Work on the Quay Street roundabout flyover looking north in August 1985. The News PP989 Photo: -

The A32, Gosport Road leading into Fareham in 1988. The News PP5467

3. Gosport Road

The A32, Gosport Road leading into Fareham in 1988. The News PP5467 Photo: -

Much in the area has changed since the Price's College, Fareham, September 1989. Picture: The News PP1057

4. Price's College

Much in the area has changed since the Price's College, Fareham, September 1989. Picture: The News PP1057 Photo: -

