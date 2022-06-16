The Air Balloon
The Air Balloon

Here's what happened to 12 Portsmouth pubs after closing

Portsmouth has had to say goodbye to a number of beloved pubs since the start of the millennium.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 6:09 pm

We decided to dive into The News archives to find photos of just some of the pubs that have served their last pints – and find out what happened to them after shutting down.

From being demolished to become homes and even more.

You can see them in our gallery below.

1. The Contented Pig

Located in Fratton Road, Fratton The Contented Pig went under a number of different names including the Frog & Frigate and Museum Gardens. It was refurbished in 2005 but closed in late 2007. It was demolished in 2015.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. The Grave Diggers

Located in Highland Road this pub began life as life as the Victoria Arms in the late 1800s. It was renamed The Grave Diggers in the 1960s. It eventually shut down in March 2012 and it was sold off for conversion to a house.

Photo: JPIMedia

3. The Devonshire Arms

Located in Devonshire Avenue, Southsea The Devonshire Arms was built in the early 1900s. After a downturn the pub was sold and closed down in April 2012. It has been converted into a shop and residential accommodation.

Photo: Sarah Standing

4. The Beresford

Originally known as the Dairyman’s Arms in the 1800s, The Beresford in Twyford Avenue in Stamshaw. However its death kneel came in October 2010 when plans to convert it into homes was approved.

Photo: Barry Cox collection

