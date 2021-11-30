Landmark buildings in the Portsmouth area all destroyed in the blitz | Nostalgia
Apart from the appalling loss of life, the blitz took so many of the area’s historic old buildings too.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 2:57 pm
Here are just a handful, most of them probably long-forgotten.
To see the full collection click here.
A message from the editor, Mark Waldron.
We’ve just launched our best subscription deal ever. Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 11p a day with the discount code BlackFriday50.