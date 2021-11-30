Landmark buildings in the Portsmouth area all destroyed in the blitz | Nostalgia

Apart from the appalling loss of life, the blitz took so many of the area’s historic old buildings too.

By Deborah Croker
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 2:57 pm
The Falcon in Kings Road, Southsea. What a shame such architecture was destroyed during the war. Susan Roberts' (who sent us this picture), grandmother Beatrice Gregg was landlady of The Falcon. The pub was destroyed in the blitz of 1941. Picture: Courtesy of Susan Roberts
Here are just a handful, most of them probably long-forgotten.

The old Guildhall in 1940, less than a year before it was destroyed during the blitz. Picture: The News archive.

The Eye and Ear Hospital in Clarence View, Old Portsmouth.
The Thorngate Memorial Hall in Gosport which was destroyed in the blitz. Picture: John Huntley postcard collection.
