Here we have everything from horses being loaded on their way to India, beer being unloaded at the Camber in what today we call Old Portsmouth, and dockyard workers spraying water at the portholes of the royal yacht to ensure they were watertight.
More historic pictures from Portsmouth Dockyard and the Camber | Nostalgia
Another collection of pictures from The News archive showing the work that went on day in, day out at Portsmouth Dockyard and the Camber to keep this great city of ours running smoothly.
By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 6:00 pm