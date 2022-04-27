More historic pictures from Portsmouth Dockyard and the Camber | Nostalgia

Another collection of pictures from The News archive showing the work that went on day in, day out at Portsmouth Dockyard and the Camber to keep this great city of ours running smoothly.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 6:00 pm

Here we have everything from horses being loaded on their way to India, beer being unloaded at the Camber in what today we call Old Portsmouth, and dockyard workers spraying water at the portholes of the royal yacht to ensure they were watertight.

1925: Men testing the portholes of the royal yacht Victoria and Albert with a hose, in preparation for her setting sail from Portsmouth. Picture: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

April 1934: Riggers at work on Nelson's flagship, HMS Victory. She was re-rigged every five years and would be ready in time for Navy Week when thousands of visitors would look round her. Picture: R Wesley/Fox Photos/Getty Images.
July 1939: A welder at work on the refitting of a ship in Portsmouth Dockyard. Picture: General Photographic Agency/Getty Images.
