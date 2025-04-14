Rare pictures of historic Royal Navy vessels from Portsmouth's glorious past

By Steve Deeks
Published 4th Aug 2021, 15:17 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 19:27 BST
There are some extremely old and rare images included in this selection.

Featured are HMS Warrior, RRS Discovery, HMS Hercules, STS Pogoria, HMS Calliope, HMS Victory and French vessel Le Jaureguiberry.

You can see all the vessels in our gallery below.

HMS Hercules after de-masting and unarmed and had possibly become part of HMS Fisgard. Picture: Robert James collection.

HMS Hercules after de-masting and unarmed and had possibly become part of HMS Fisgard. Picture: Robert James collection.

The barque-rigged Discovery in Portsmouth harbour Possibly taken in 1923 after refitting at Vospers yard were we see the RRS Discovery. She was a barque-rigged auxiliary steamship built for Antarctic research. Launched in 1901, she was the last traditional wooden three-masted ship to be built in the United Kingdom

The barque-rigged Discovery in Portsmouth harbour Possibly taken in 1923 after refitting at Vospers yard were we see the RRS Discovery. She was a barque-rigged auxiliary steamship built for Antarctic research. Launched in 1901, she was the last traditional wooden three-masted ship to be built in the United Kingdom

De-masted three decker in Portsmouth Harbour. This marvellous photograph of a Nelsonian/Napolionic wooden wall was loaned to us by William Tofts of Copnor. We don't believe it to be HMS Victory but could be. Steam tugs are alongside.

De-masted three decker in Portsmouth Harbour. This marvellous photograph of a Nelsonian/Napolionic wooden wall was loaned to us by William Tofts of Copnor. We don't believe it to be HMS Victory but could be. Steam tugs are alongside.

The Polish ship Pogoria in 1982's Tall Ships Race. The News PP1702

The Polish ship Pogoria in 1982's Tall Ships Race. The News PP1702

