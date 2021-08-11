Ship runs aground on Hot Walls, Old Portsmouth | Nostalgia

The paddle steamer Duchess of Kent beached at the Hot Walls, Old Portsmouth, in September 1909 after a collision in the Solent. Built in 1897, this paddler survived to be requisitioned for war service by the Royal Navy in 1916 and returned to the Solent crossing until she was sold in 1933. Picture: Paul Costen collection
Clarence Pier and Southsea Common. Picture: Paul Costen collection
'Portsmouth: Shipping Cattle' is the title of this postcard of Point, Old Portsmouth, in the early years of the last century. Picture: Paul Costen collection
Old Portsmouth with the Anglican cathedral in the foreground.. Picture: Paul Costen collection
A drinking fountain that once stood roughly west of where the roundabout is now situated by Clarence Pier, Southsea.