Who remembers this visit by the Queen to Portsmouth in 1980? | Nostalgia

It only seems like yesterday but this trip down memory lane was actually 42 years ago.

By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:49 pm

Doesn’t seem possible does it?

It was the year a very young-looking Queen unveiled the friendship links in Old Portsmouth, the sculpture which so baffles many visitors to this day – until they read the explanation!

The Queen meets the public during a walkabout in Old Portsmouth on July 12, 1980. Picture: The News PP4049

Unveiling of the Australian Settlers Memorial (friendship knot) in Old Portsmouth during the Queen's visit to Portsmouth July 11, 1980. Picture: The News 802248-3
The Still & West, Old Portsmouth in 1980. Picture: The News PP5032
Bikers riding through Hilsea in April 1980. Picture: The News PP3767
A line-up of open-toppers through the ages was presented at an Eastney depot open day in 1980.
