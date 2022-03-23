Who remembers this visit by the Queen to Portsmouth in 1980? | Nostalgia
It only seems like yesterday but this trip down memory lane was actually 42 years ago.
By Deborah Croker
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:49 pm
Doesn’t seem possible does it?
It was the year a very young-looking Queen unveiled the friendship links in Old Portsmouth, the sculpture which so baffles many visitors to this day – until they read the explanation!
