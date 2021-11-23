Christmas shopping is a crucial part of the festive season and many shops offer different opening hours over the holidays.

Most of the centres have extended their opening hours to make sure that you have plenty of time to buy gifts for your loved ones.

Gunwharf Quays have their own Christmas village this year. Picture: Keith Woodland (131121-7)

Here's a list of opening hours for shopping centres in the Portsmouth area this Christmas:

Cascades Shopping Centre, Portsmouth

Cascades will be holding late night shopping every Thursday between 8am and 8pm up until December 23.

From now up until December 20 (apart from Thursdays) the shopping centre will be operating the usual trading times of 9am to 5.30pm on weekdays and Saturdays and 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

Christmas week is as follows:

December 20- 8am to 7pm

December 21- 8am to 7pm

December 22- 8am to 7pm

December 23- 8am to 8pm

Christmas Eve- 8am to 4.30pm

Christmas Day- Closed

Boxing Day-10am to 4.30pm

December 27-8am to 6pm

December 28- 8am to 6pm

New Year's Eve-8am to 4.30pm

New Year's Day-8am to 6pm

Individual stores time may vary.

Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth

November 30 to December 19:

Monday to Friday- 9am to 7pm

Saturday- 9am to 8pm

Sunday- 10am – 6pm

December 20 to Boxing Day:

Monday to Thursday- 9am to 7pm

Christmas Eve- 9am to 5pm

Christmas Day- Closed

Boxing Day- 10am to 6pm

December 27 to January 2:

Monday to Thursday- 9am to 8pm

New Years Eve- 9am to 5pm

New Years Day- 10am to 8pm

Sunday- 10am to 6pm

The designer fashion outlet will also be holding their own Christmas village this year that is on during opening hours with gift shops and festive food.

Individual store opening times could change at short notice, please check the individual store opening times before you travel.

You can find the stores details here.

Whiteley shopping centre, Whiteley

From November 29:

Monday to Saturday- 9am to 8pm

Sunday- 10:30am to 4pm

Christmas week:

Christmas Eve- 9am to 5pm

Christmas Day- Closed

Boxing Day- 10.30am to 4.30pm

New Year's Eve- 9am to 6pm

New Year’s Day- Closed

January 3 2022 (Bank Holiday)- 10.30am to 4.30pm

Some retailers at the centre may extend or reduce their hours over the Christmas period so please check the stores opening hours before you travel.

Meridian Shopping Centre, Havant

From Monday, December 20 to Thursday, December 23- 9am to 6:30pm

Christmas Eve- 9am to 4pm

Christmas Day-Closed

Boxing Day- Closed

December 27-10am to 4pm

December 28-10am to 4pm

New Year’s Eve-8am to 4pm

New Year’s Day- Closed

January 3 2022- 10am to 4pm.

All other days will remain as regular opening hours and individual store times may vary.

The regular opening hours are:

Monday-9am to 5.30pm

Tuesday- 9am to 5.30pm

Wednesday- 9am to 5.30pm

Thursday- 9am to 5.30pm

Friday- 9am to 5.30pm

Saturday- 9am to 5.30pm

Sunday- 10am to 4pm

Bank Holidays-10am to 4pm

Fareham Shopping Centre

Christmas Eve- 9am to 5.30pm

Christmas Day- Closed

Boxing Day- 10am to 4pm

December 27-9am to 5.30pm

December 28- 9am to 5.30pm

December 29- 9am to 5.30pm

New Year’s Eve- 9am to 5.30pm

New Year’s Day- Closed

January 2 2022- 10am to 4pm

January 3 2022- 9am to 5.30pm

