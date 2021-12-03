Christmas 2021: Recycling Centre opening times in Portsmouth, Havant, Waterlooville and Hayling Island
THERE are just over three weeks left to go until Christmas and now is the best time to declutter your homes before the big day.
Household bins are often overflowing by the end of the festive period, with masses of wrapping paper and boxes waiting to be recycled.
You may find you have more waste than your bin can hold this year but the household waste recycling centress in and around Portsmouth will be open for the majority of Christmas.
All the recycling centres are open seven days a week during the festive period, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
From December into the New year, the recycling centres are open from 9am to 4pm.
Visitors will need to book an appointment before visiting the centres and this can be done here.
Here's a list of all the nearby waste and recycling centers:
Portsmouth
Paulsgrove Household Waste and Recycling Centre.
Paulsgrove Portway, Port Solent,PO6 4UD.
9am to 4pm
Havant
Harts Farm Way Household Waste Recycling Centre.
Harts Farm Way, Havant, PO9 1HS.
9am to 4pm
Hayling Island
Fishery Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre.
Fishery Lane, Hayling Island, PO11 9NR.
9am to 4pm
Gosport
Grange Road Household Waste Recycling Centre.
Grange Road, Gosport, PO13 8AS.
9am to 4pm
Waterlooville
Darnell Road Household Waste Recycling Centre.
Darnell Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7TX.
9am to 4pm
Bishop’s Waltham
Bishop’s Waltham Household Waste Recycling Centre.
Claylands Road, Bishop’s Waltham, SO32 1BH.
9am to 4pm
Segensworth
Segensworth Household Waste Recycling Centre.
Barnes Wallis Road, Segensworth, PO15 5TS
9am to 4pm.
To find your nearest household recycling centre, visit the Hampshire County Council website.