Household bins are often overflowing by the end of the festive period, with masses of wrapping paper and boxes waiting to be recycled.

You may find you have more waste than your bin can hold this year but the household waste recycling centress in and around Portsmouth will be open for the majority of Christmas.

Here are the Christmas opening times for Portsmouth's household waste and recycling centres.

All the recycling centres are open seven days a week during the festive period, except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

From December into the New year, the recycling centres are open from 9am to 4pm.

Visitors will need to book an appointment before visiting the centres and this can be done here.

Here's a list of all the nearby waste and recycling centers:

Portsmouth

Paulsgrove Household Waste and Recycling Centre.

Paulsgrove Portway, Port Solent,PO6 4UD.

9am to 4pm

Havant

Harts Farm Way Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Harts Farm Way, Havant, PO9 1HS.

9am to 4pm

Hayling Island

Fishery Lane Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Fishery Lane, Hayling Island, PO11 9NR.

9am to 4pm

Gosport

Grange Road Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Grange Road, Gosport, PO13 8AS.

9am to 4pm

Waterlooville

Darnell Road Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Darnell Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7TX.

9am to 4pm

Bishop’s Waltham

Bishop’s Waltham Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Claylands Road, Bishop’s Waltham, SO32 1BH.

9am to 4pm

Segensworth

Segensworth Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Barnes Wallis Road, Segensworth, PO15 5TS

9am to 4pm.

To find your nearest household recycling centre, visit the Hampshire County Council website.

