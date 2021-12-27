With bank holidays falling in the week between Christmas and New Year, it could be hard to keep track of waste collection dates in Portsmouth this year.

So to make life easier, we have put together a round-up of when waste collections will take place in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas this festive season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are the bin collection dates for the Portsmouth area this festive season.

Here is everything you need to know:

Portsmouth City Council

This festive season, there will be no changes to usual recycling, rubbish or food waste collection in Portsmouth.

Residents have been asked to place their rubbish and recycling outside by 7am on their collection dates but you can visit the household waste recycling centre if you miss the collection.

The centre is open seven days a week except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Booking is now required for the centre and you can book your slot here.

The waste collection crew will be able to take an additional bag over the festive period from Monday, December 27 to Friday, January 7.

There will be changes to the following services:

Green waste collections will be suspended for two weeks, with the last collection of 2021 taking place on Friday, December 17 and collections resuming on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Bulky waste collection will be suspended for three weeks, with the last collection on Wednesday, December 22 and the first collection of 2022 taking place on Tuesday, January 11.

Portsmouth City Council will be laying on more collections at bottle banks over the holidays to reduce overflow.

To find your waste collection day, please visit Portsmouth City Council website.

Havant Borough Council

There will be no changes to rubbish and recycling collections for the weeks commencing Monday, December 20, December 27 or January 3.

Garden waste collections will not take place for two weeks between December 27 and January 3 but the service will resume on January 10.

Residents that subscribe to the Havant Borough Council garden waste collection service will be able to have their real Christmas tree collected on January 10.

Bulky waste collection will also be suspended from Monday, December 27 to January 10.

There will be no change to clinical waste collections throughout the Christmas period.

To find your bin collection date, see here.

Gosport Borough Council

Over the festive period, green recycling/clear sacks will be collected from the week commencing Monday, December 20 to Friday, December 24.

Black bin/sack collection will be collected between Monday, December 27 and Friday, December 31 according to the council website.

To find your bin collection date, see here.

Fareham Borough Council

Over Christmas and New Year, there will be no changes to bin collections in Fareham.

Bins due in Christmas week and after New Year will be emptied on their usual day.

The current garden waste service has been stopped until February 2022.

Fareham Borough Council is offering a free Christmas tree collection service between January 10 and January 21 on your normal recycling day, with one tree collection per property.

For more information, visit the Fareham Borough Council website.

SEE ALSO: Best places to get a real Christmas tree in Portsmouth

Winchester City Council

Waste collection dates throughout the festive season may differ for those living in and around Winchester this year.

Recycling and kerbside glass collection dates will remain the same from Monday, December 20 to January 10.

Garden waste collection will be suspended between Monday, December 27 to January 10.

Bulky waste collection will run like normal from Monday, December 20 to Friday, December 24, with no service between Monday, December 27 to Friday, December 31.

Clinical waste will be collected on Wednesday, December 22 and December 29 and January 5.

Winchester City Council will also be collecting real Christmas trees from all properties on garden waste collection days of the week’s commencing January 10 and January 17.

For more information, please visit the Winchester City Council website.

East Hampshire District Council

There will be no changes to rubbish, recycling and glass collections in the weeks commencing Monday, December 20, December 27 and January 3.

There will be no garden waste collections for two weeks in the weeks commencing December 27 and January 3 but the service will resume on January 10.

Subscribers to the garden waste service can have their real Christmas trees collected on January 10.

Bulky waste collections will be suspended from December 27 to January 10 and there will be no change to clinical waste collections over the festive period.

Find your bin collection day on the online calendar here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron