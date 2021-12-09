Viewers can look forward to a Christmas special featuring the cast of a popular Channel 4 drama and a festive show with past bakers of the hit TV competition.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back for the Christmas specials alongside presenters Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

Here is everything you need to know about the GBBO festive specials:

When will the specials be on TV?

The Great British Christmas Bake Off will air on Christmas day at 8pm on Channel 4.

The second special, which will bring back past bakers, is called The Great Festive Bake Off and it will air over the New Year with a date to be confirmed.

Who is on the Great British Christmas Bake Off 2021 line-up?

This year's Christmas special will feature the cast of Channel 4 drama It's a Sin.

The line-up includes Olly Alexander, Lydia West, Shaun Dooley and Nathaniel Curtis as they enter the Bake Off tent to create some festive themed bakes.

In the second festive special, series nine bakers Kim-Joy and Jon and series 11's Hermine and Rowan will compete against each other to win festive star baker in three seasonal challenges.

How to watch the specials

The Great Christmas Bake Off will be available to watch live on Channel 4 on Christmas Day, with the festive special to be on our screens over the New Year.

The festive specials will also be available on All 4 after they have aired.

Who won this year’s Great British Bake Off

Spoiler alert – here’s your last warning, if you haven’t finished the most recent season of GBBO – do not read any further, if you don’t want it to be ruined for you!

This year’s series of Great British Bake Off has just concluded on our screens.

Giuseppe Dell'Anno was crowned the winner of the 12th series, with Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar as the runners-up.

It is not yet known when the next series of the show will take place but it can be expected to be on our screens late next year.

