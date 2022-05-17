Father's Day has been celebrated in the UK since just after the end of the Second World War and is the perfect occasion to celebrate fathers, grandfathers, and paternal figures of all kinds.

Mother's Day took place on March 23 this year and now it's time to observe Father's Day by giving cards and gifts to the father figure in your life.

Here's when Father's Day will take place in 2022.

But when is Father's Day in 2022 and why does the date change every year?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is Father's Day in the UK?

Father's Day will take place on June 19 this year in the UK.

There is no bank holiday for Father's Day, as it is always celebrated on a Sunday.

The date is shared with the US, Canada, and various other European countries, unlike Mother's Day.

Why does the date for Father's Day change every year?

The date for Father's Day changes every year due to the fact that it is celebrated on the third Sunday of June.

Why do we celebrate Father's Day in the UK?

The UK started celebrating Father’s Day after President Richard Nixon officially signed the day into law in the United States in 1972.

The first record of Father's Day being celebrated, however, is as early as 1908 when Grace Clayton organised the first day of observance after losing her own father in a mining incident.

Two years later, a more widespread celebration of Father's Day was inspired by the success of Mother's Day, with celebrations taking place across churches in Spokane, Washington organised by Sonora Dodd.

Woodrow Wilson was the first American President to acknowledge the day in 1916, and Lyndon Johnson officially designated Father’s Day a national holiday in 1966, six years before Nixon signed it into law.